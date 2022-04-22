Dear editor,

Initially, I intended to draft this letter to congratulate the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce on its 100th anniversary, but then I remembered, a few years ago, I read about the Chamber of Commerce in the “Capital on The Kentucky. A 200-Year History of Frankfort and Franklin County” by Carl Kramer. 

According to “Capital on The Kentucky,” the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce can trace its roots to 1908. In 1908, a group of businessmen formed a club and called it the Business Men’s Club. In 1915, the Business Men’s Club gave way to the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce.

If you use the year the Business Men’s Club gave way to the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, then 2015 would have marked the Chamber’s 100th anniversary. It does not equate to 2022 being the 100th anniversary. 

I could find no evidence to support the Chamber’s conclusion it was created in 1922; thereby, justifying a 100th anniversary in 2022. Either the Chamber of Commerce is wrong or Carl Kramer is wrong. According to Carl Kramer’s biography, he carries a doctorate in American History from the University of Toledo. I believe he has more credibility. 

Did the President/CEO of the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce research the history of the Chamber of Commerce? Did its Board of Directors research the Chamber’s history? The Chamber of Commerce is a representative of businesses and it's embarrassing knowing that the Chamber doesn’t know its history. In actuality, the Chamber celebrated its 107th anniversary…not its 100th anniversary. The CEO/President and/or the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce should have known this. How can you have credibility in an organization that misrepresents its history?

Mary Manley

Frankfort

