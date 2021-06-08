Dear editor,
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr is again deflecting and obscuring instead of addressing and solving our problems. He is fighting windmills, by blaming China for the real COVID problems in the U.S. Barr ignores accountability by the prior administration for its incompetent managing of the pandemic.
President Donald Trump’s push of bogus treatments (hydroxychloroquine), dismantling the pandemic response unit prior to the pandemic, his lies about availability of tests for COVID, the lack of any plan for vaccine distribution, or absence of any national COVID policy. Barr’s blaming the Chinese for our problem and does nothing to address such shortfalls don’t happen again.
Barr seems more interested in saving his party, than worrying about the rest of us. His radical extremism explains why he has accomplished little while in office.
Barr has sponsored just three pieces of legislation ever passed into law. HR 1692 — The 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act; HR 2196 — To amend title 38, United States Code to reduce the credit hour requirement for the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship program of the Department of Veterans Affairs; and HR 4533 — To designate the health care system of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Lexington, Kentucky, as the “Lexington VA Health Care System”.
The people in the 6th District deserve better. Barr spends way too many waking hours looking for ways to deflect from our real issues by creating irrelevant ones. Kentucky should have a Representative interested in solving “our problems” instead of deflecting from those created by “his own party.”
Peter Wedlund
Lexington
His real name is Garland Hale Barr IV, the son of royalty whose privileged family name adorns a city street in downtown Lexington. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and serves his class well by finally money funneling our money to the top income earner‘s. He plays the populist card good enough to fool us Kentuckians, and will probably reach his level of incompetence when he takes the oath of office for Mitch McConnell‘s Senate seat.
