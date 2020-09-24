Dear editor,

Voters in the 6th Congressional District have a chance to make a major change in our congressional representation by bringing home a career politician and replacing him with a genuine public servant.

While Andy Barr was making all the prescribed moves to launch a political career, Josh Hicks was working to support his family as a U.S. Marine and a police officer, the latter while also putting himself through law school and acquiring the five figures in student debt that often comes with that degree.

Hicks has lived the life of many, many regular folks in the Bluegrass, and saw that they were not being represented in Congress by Barr, a career politician who doesn’t seem to have met a corporate PAC he didn’t like.

Now that he’s thrown his hat in the ring, Hicks is facing pretzel logic attacks from Barr like he’s anti-police, although he was an officer for five years, and that he won’t fight to preserve health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, even though it’s Barr who has voted against the very legislation that guaranteed that coverage over and over.

This is an easy choice: Send Hicks to Congress to fight for Kentuckians just like himself, and tell Barr to find another career.

Rich Copley

Lexington

