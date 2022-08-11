Last month Al Gore compared climate change deniers to the police at Uvalde, Texas, that did not confront the shooter. Gore predicted on Dec. 10, 2007, that the Arctic could be ice free by 2014. The truth by satellite photos is that in June 2022 there was more ice in the Arctic than June 1995. The Greenland Surface Mass Ice Balance has been growing above average four of the last six years.
Doomsday predictors have been wrong, decade after decade, but now they are trying to erase history of weather, wildfire acreage burned, droughts and wind damage. A quick example is the hot weather of July 2022 because of human caused carbon dioxide climate change according to the media. Let's look at 1934, July 15-31 temperatures in Cincinnati and compare with July 2022 in Frankfort:
July Cincinnati Frankfort
15th — 98 88
16th — 97 91
17th — 90 81
18th — 94 82
19th — 99 88
20th —105 91
21st — 108 90
22nd — 108 91
23rd — 104 91
24th — 106 91
25th — 107 82
26th — 100 79
27th — 94 88
28th — 88 86
29th — 92 82
30th — 92 82
31st — 86 82
The average temperature for that timespan was 98.11 in Cincinnati in July 1934 compared to 85.88 in Frankfort in July 2022.
Do not believe people that say science is settled. They need to explain why it was so hot with over 30% lower carbon dioxide levels in year 1934 and earlier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.