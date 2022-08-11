Dear editor,

Last month Al Gore compared climate change deniers to the police at Uvalde, Texas, that did not confront the shooter. Gore predicted on Dec. 10, 2007, that the Arctic could be ice free by 2014. The truth by satellite photos is that in June 2022 there was more ice in the Arctic than June 1995. The Greenland Surface Mass Ice Balance has been growing above average four of the last six years.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription