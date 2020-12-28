Dear editor,
Around Valentine's Day last year my wife and I rolled into Frankfort on vacation. We had been living in Cincinnati (if you can call it living) and the friendliness of folks at Sig Luscher, the grandeur of the architecture and the nest-like feeling of the Frankfort "bowl" put the idea in our heads to move.
Then my wife became a remote worker, so any reason to stay in Cincinnati dissolved. We found a house we loved and we bought it. I can't emphasize enough the magic of checking out a book at the Paul Sawyier Library and taking it to the Riverboat Grill and reading with a few beers as the fish jump and the fireflies dance over the Kentucky River.
I mention all this because I read of other towns offering inducements for remote workers to move to their cities. Obviously Downtown Frankfort has vacancies and room to grow. And obviously budgets are stretched during this time of pandemic and deficit spending, so few inducements are possible.
But I see a wealth of cultural resources in Frankfort separated by car rides, poorly marked and underutilized. Simple things could be done to make Frankfort a more desirable destination: real designated bike trails to Cove Spring, through the cemetery and up Old Lawrenceburg Road. I ride my bike now to the lock houses across the river from Buffalo Trace, it's an amazing, though unmarked, adventure.
The big field behind the old Capitol building? Why not an outdoor music festival for the women of bluegrass music? And how did it come to be there isn't a Paul Sawyier watercolor art competition? Remote workers love/need dog parks and the parking area beneath the old armory would be perfect for that.
I mention these ideas because all of them require little added infrastructure or expenditure of large sums of money.
Ultimately, I feel a bit of guilt having this whole amazing capital to myself. I look forward to seeing it grow.
Patrick Carrico
Frankfort
