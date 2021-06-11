Dear editor,
Fighting for hours on Jan. 6, Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, 42, gave every ounce of his strength to protect the lawmakers inside the Capitol. Finally, his body gave out, he collapsed and was hospitalized. The following day he died.
Gladys Sicknick feared all the facts surrounding her son’s death would not be uncovered. Sen. Mitch McConnell feared they would.
What were the actions of President Donald Trump prior to and during the insurrection? Why was the National Guard so tardy in showing up? What role did many members of Congress, the Trump children, and government officials play in the events leading up to that day and on that day? Why was there so little preparation and planning for this attack which had been widely discussed on the internet? Why was communication so ineffective among the various agencies? What can be done to prevent another insurrection?
There is a point where personal ambition becomes pernicious. McConnell went beyond that point long ago. He continues to use his Machiavellian maneuvers for his personal benefit. His request that his caucus view their vote to oppose the 1/6 non-partisan commission as a “personal favor” to him was honored by most of them. Their cavalier compliance hurts our country and our fragile and devolving democracy.
Capitol officers knew they were overwhelmingly outnumbered, but they put their lives on the line to protect our nation’s lawmakers and democracy. Unlike McConnell, for these brave men and women, personal ambition was not their top priority. They were pledged to and answered a higher calling.
Andrea Veach
Louisville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.