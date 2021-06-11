Dear editor,

Fighting for hours on Jan. 6, Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, 42, gave every ounce of his strength to protect the lawmakers inside the Capitol. Finally, his body gave out, he collapsed and was hospitalized. The following day he died.   

Gladys Sicknick feared all the facts surrounding her son’s death would not be uncovered. Sen. Mitch McConnell feared they would. 

What were the actions of President Donald Trump prior to and during the insurrection? Why was the National Guard so tardy in showing up? What role did many members of Congress, the Trump children, and government officials play in the events leading up to that day and on that day? Why was there so little preparation and planning for this attack which had been widely discussed on the internet? Why was communication so ineffective among the various agencies? What can be done to prevent another insurrection?

There is a point where personal ambition becomes pernicious. McConnell went beyond that point long ago. He continues to use his Machiavellian maneuvers for his personal benefit. His request that his caucus view their vote to oppose the 1/6 non-partisan commission as a “personal favor” to him was honored by most of them. Their cavalier compliance hurts our country and our fragile and devolving democracy.   

Capitol officers knew they were overwhelmingly outnumbered, but they put their lives on the line to protect our nation’s lawmakers and democracy. Unlike McConnell, for these brave men and women, personal ambition was not their top priority. They were pledged to and answered a higher calling. 

Andrea Veach

Louisville

