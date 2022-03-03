Dear editor,

With regard to your Feb. 15, 2022, editorial, “We shouldn’t be so quick to judge,” I say “bravo” to your reminder that “those who are charged with crimes in the American judicial system should always be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

I hope, then, that the paper will reconsider its practice of publishing so many mugshots of people charged with, but not convicted of, relatively minor crimes, like drug offenses. A mugshot in the paper is nothing if not an invitation to quick judgment.

Ultimately, of course, some of these poor souls will be proven guilty, but others will not be — yet these mug shots and the accompanying articles will likely follow them for the rest of their lives, just a quick Google search away for every potential employer, landlord, or loan officer to find. That hardly seems just. So can you ease off the mugshots?

Woodson Smith

Frankfort

