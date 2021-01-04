Editor’s note: The following poem was submitted by 2017-18 Kentucky Poet Laureate Frederick Smock, who is a professor at Bellarmine University.

Dear editor,

Pandemic

Strange

how quiet the world has become

there are no airplanes in the sky

no cars on the road

no passers-by on the sidewalk below

into this silence

redbirds chirp from the hedges

squirrels romp and chatter in the trees

chipmunks scurry about in the underbrush

they are the news now

a cousin writes from Amsterdam

it is so quiet

I can hear the water in the canal

Frederick Smock

Louisville

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription