Dear editor,
I attended the candlelight vigil on July 12 to participate in taking a stand against human detention camps on the U.S.-Mexico border.
It was called “Lights for Liberty: A Nationwide Vigil to End Human Detention Camps,” and 700 cities across America participated.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May should be commended for his emotional, heartfelt public comments of compassion for immigrant children who are locked up in detention camps in overcrowded filth and separated from their parents — all who came here to escape oppression and to seek freedom through asylum.
May is what a real man should exemplify — care, sympathy, concern for the suffering of others, empathy, sensitivity, kindness and, let’s not forget, bravery for standing up and speaking out against the cruelty of the humanitarian crimes this administration is committing.
That defines a “real” man.
Richard Jones
Frankfort