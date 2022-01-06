Dear editor,

Police swarmed my rural convenient store. A man had fallen asleep in the driver's seat with a handgun in his lap and a back seat full of assault rifles.

Over Christmas an anti-Biden flag went up in a nearby yard. For the first time in 20 years I hear automatic weapons shot as I sit on my porch.

Rep. Thomas Massie's, R-Ky., Christmas card featured his young children brandishing guns and assault rifles in celebration of the birth of Jesus, the "Prince of Peace."

A mob hung an effigy of the governor on the Capitol grounds. I worry about school board members and poll workers.

Against opposition from police, school personnel, social service workers and gun violence victims, Republican legislators voted to let people carry concealed weapons without background checks, safety training or permits.

This month instead of passing suppressive gerrymandered voting restrictions legislators should focus on rescinding open carry laws and pass legislation that permits gun ownership but also protects our communities against gun violence.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

