Dear editor,
My husband came home and announced, "Good news/bad news: Buffalo Trace sold out of bourbon balls." My gifting from afar came to a halt because we mail 15-20 boxes each Christmas to family and friends.
 
I don't bake, so locals also receive bourbon ball gifts with lots of hugs.
 
With all this dark economic news, "It's Hallelujah Time." People are working overtime, back orders flying out the doors, with Buffalo Trace giving us military discounts.
 
When we moved to Kentucky 20 years ago, bourbon never touched my lips. I never knew Kentucky women are such fabulous cooks and church suppers are pagan pleasures. Now, I drink bourbon and eat green beans.
 
Let us love our neighbors, shop and share, be safe and have a Happy New Year.
 
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown

