Dear editor,
Abandoned or unwanted pets are the fault of the people who let their pets procreate. They are not the responsibility of the city, county, Richard Rosen or anyone else you can manifest to blame.
Are we thinking out of compassion or care? Are we to “clean up” the mistakes of pet owners who don’t show responsibility for letting their pets reproduce?
Apparently many do. So stop blaming those that don’t cause overpopulation of pets and put the blame where it stems from.
If anything, this “idea” of taking in abandoned pets has caused the problem to get bigger.
Irresponsible pet breeders know what they can’t sell or give away can be dropped off somewhere, anywhere in the county or city, and they will be “readily retrieved” by the Humane Society.
Richard Jones
Frankfort