Dear editor,

The abortion bill is cruel. It forces young women to carry a child conceived in incest or rape. That alone is reason enough to veto the bill. But worse, the bill forces women and children deeper into an endless cycle of poverty, hunger and sickness. A cycle Republicans knowingly have created through laws like this.

Kentucky's maternal and infant mortality rate is more than double the national average because women can't find or afford healthcare in their county. Yet Republicans continue to cut healthcare funds, forcing more programs to close. This bill will kill more babies as more women are forced to give birth in unsafe conditions Republicans refuse to do anything about.

For 12 years Republicans have refused to raise the minimum wage. News Flash, $7.50 is no longer a livable wage. Its no wonder half of Kentucky's children live in households 200% below poverty level and 1 in 4 go hungry every day. The abortion bill will force even more children into this misery while creating a catastrophic burden for all Kentucky communities.

Why do people keep voting for these monsters that legislate death, poverty and starvation while at the same time they cut taxes for the rich?

Johanna Camenish

Louisville

