Dear editor,
The state attorney general has called for our acting Health and Family Services secretary to certify that abortions are elective surgeries, and therefore to be prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this our AG seems to copy similar proceedings in the states of Ohio, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Texas, which are associated with state anti-abortion groups and considerable interstate funding.
To call an abortion "elective" demeans the choice and omits the press of time involved. And this whole business gives an appearance of an interstate conspiracy to abuse power and exploit an epidemic in order to fraudulently prohibit abortion and harass women at such a time. Nothing so reveals both the worker and the end as the means.
John Kennard
Ashland
Mr. Kennard is spot on with his observations. The state’s new Attorney General is a radical right winger, so his stance is not unexpected, although equally detestable. Elections have consequences, and in this case, the AG is trying to codify his fundamentalist beliefs into s form of Sharia Law.
