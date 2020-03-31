Dear editor,

The state attorney general has called for our acting Health and Family Services secretary to certify that abortions are elective surgeries, and therefore to be prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this our AG seems to copy similar proceedings in the states of Ohio, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Texas, which are associated with state anti-abortion groups and considerable interstate funding.

To call an abortion "elective" demeans the choice and omits the press of time involved. And this whole business gives an appearance of an interstate conspiracy to abuse power and exploit an epidemic in order to fraudulently prohibit abortion and harass women at such a time. Nothing so reveals both the worker and the end as the means.

John Kennard

Ashland

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription