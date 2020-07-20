Dear editor,
No matter who wins or loses isolated political battles, no matter how righteous the cause, we all lose if we become distracted and aren’t paying attention to the local and worldwide cry to decentralize governmental, financial and social systems.
Systems are needed that protect, preserve and lift up ALL individuals. Currently, we have governments where one has to be entrenched lockstep in a faction to have a voice, and a media whose primary role seems to have become to herd. This leaves room for humans’ survival nature to rear its head and dominate, control and fear, rather than lift up, create and trust.
Centralized factions, no matter progressive or conservative, feel they know the best way. Centralized factions feel they are the ones to get it done and others are incapable. This is how they became centralized.
“Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” no matter how righteous the cause. Our current binary systems only allow for someone to have wealth or power if someone else does not. Blockchain decentralization seeks to solve this and unify not divide.
We can empower our community by exploring blockchain technology opportunities (the glue that can unify us) for our social, financial, government, energy and food systems.
It is important to inform ourselves of all opportunities to lift our voices up in the digital age and not fall prey to the illusion that we can only choose from the menu that conventional social platforms and governments offer. These opportunities are vast and often not promoted or reported.
George Seay
Frankfort
