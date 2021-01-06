Dear editor,

The board members and staff of the ACCESS Men’s Shelter and Soup Kitchen want to thank the residents, businesses and organizations of Frankfort and Franklin County for making this year's 25th Annual Virtual Walk of Awareness a huge success.

We understand that these have been trying times and all have been affected one way or another this year. ACCESS also suffered the loss of Robin Jones prior to the walk, and our hearts go out to the family, friends and co-workers.

We want to give a special thanks to all the local businesses and organizations that sponsored this year’s Walk of Awareness during these trying times. These entities include Capital City Christian Church, Capital Court Authority, First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Immanuel Baptist Church, Frankfort Lions Club, Richard Preston with Sturm Insurance, Staxx BBQ and Randy Smith, Realtor with United Real Estate Lexington.

The annual Walk of Awareness is the shelter's major fundraiser for the year, but the giving does not begin or end with the walk. We also want to give out a special thanks to all those who have given throughout the year with donations of both in-kind and money. Without the ongoing donations we would not be able to sustain the levels of service that we are providing those in need in our community.

Stan Cochran

Dr. Gashaw Lake

​Lisa Mitchell-Hargis

Jim Sturm

Bob Logan

Adell Kemper

​Rob Moore

Coral Morel

Mike Lee

Randy Smith

James Barnett

