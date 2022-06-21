Dear editor,

With the shootings and mental health talks flying around, one thing is left out, accountability. No longer is there a true judicial system that makes people accountable for what they do. There is a leniency about all laws broken. There are second and third chances for the same crime. In New York, a man shoplifted and was arrested 37 times before he served time in prison.

It's not totally the public and judicial system though, it's the parents too. What was once allowed as punishment to children is no longer. Any sort of physical punishment on a child is "abusive" with government agencies, to some extent, controlling how parents parent. Schools are no longer allowed to paddle. All this has created the society today.

Rifles were in gun racks in trucks. Pistols may have even been in glove boxes. There weren't school shootings or mass shootings. There was accountability and responsibility. So much so, that today's children and young adults would be overwhelmed.

Any gun law put into place isn't going to begin to solve the shootings nor will mental health laws. When it comes to mental health, parents will be like the mother of the Uvalde shooter, "he had his reasons." All gun laws will do is enable criminals more to violence on law abiding citizens. Most don't get their guns from a gun store. They get them off the street.

Jerry Blackburn

Frankfort

