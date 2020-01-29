Dear editor,
I have been reading about the low turnout of this year’s Candlelight Tradition (“DFI hears from merchants about changes in Candlelight planning,” Jan. 15) and I agree, the turnout was terrible this year.
My husband and I have been going since 2001 — it was our first date! We also attend Light Up Shelbyville each year because our daughter is invited to sing with her choir there. I noticed that each school (public and private) has choirs that sing Christmas music back-to-back and a lot of the families there show up to support their children. The streets are packed and it feels so festive.
Perhaps if we invite our school choirs to sing, it would bring in more families and add to the holiday festivities. Who doesn't want to hear children singing around a town Christmas tree?
Denise McElroy
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.