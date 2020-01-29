Dear editor,

I have been reading about the low turnout of this year’s Candlelight Tradition (“DFI hears from merchants about changes in Candlelight planning,” Jan. 15) and I agree, the turnout was terrible this year.

My husband and I have been going since 2001 — it was our first date! We also attend Light Up Shelbyville each year because our daughter is invited to sing with her choir there. I noticed that each school (public and private) has choirs that sing Christmas music back-to-back and a lot of the families there show up to support their children. The streets are packed and it feels so festive.

Perhaps if we invite our school choirs to sing, it would bring in more families and add to the holiday festivities. Who doesn't want to hear children singing around a town Christmas tree? 

Denise McElroy 

Frankfort

