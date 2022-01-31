Dear editor,

A Petland is opening in Lexington. Petland is the largest retailer of puppy mill dogs. Dogs from puppy mills live in horrific conditions, often without adequate food, water or veterinary care. Puppy mills house large numbers of dogs in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions with little regard for their health or safety. The puppies often have severe and expensive medical problems.

Petland is the last large national chain of stores that clings to the outdated model of selling puppies. Many pet shops are transitioning to the puppy friendly business model whereby they use their store front to showcase shelter pets from local shelters. PetSmart and Petco are the industry leaders in adopting this compassionate model.

Due to strong consumer concerns about the welfare of puppies in pet stores, more than 400 cities and towns, as well as several states, have moved to prohibit the sales of puppy mill dogs in stores. It’s time for Lexington to join this growing list!

You can help end the horror of puppy mills by refusing to purchase a dog or puppy from Petland or other puppy-selling pet stores, over the Internet, at flea markets, or from any breeder you have not met in-person. Check your local shelters and rescue groups first.

Nici Gaines

Lexington

