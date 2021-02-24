Dear editor,

Cancer hasn’t stopped. So neither have we. Every year, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network brings cancer survivors and advocates to the state Capitol to let lawmakers know that preventing suffering and death from cancer must be a top priority.

Although we could not attend in person this year, my fellow advocates and I held a virtual day of action calling on lawmakers to make fighting cancer a top priority.

Even as we face this pandemic, Kentucky still has the second highest smoking rate in the nation and still underfunds prevention and cessation programs. That is why we asked our lawmakers to increase funding to the state’s Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program. Adequately funding these programs has been proven to reduce tobacco use rates and ultimately combat tobacco-related illness and death.

We let our lawmakers know that volunteers across the state are counting on them to take a stand against cancer by supporting what works to prevent some cancer diagnoses. It is time to finish the fight against this devastating disease.

Jennifer True

Frankfort

