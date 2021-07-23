Dear editor,

If I was ever in the far-fetched position to give an Afghan advice on whether he should serve as an interpreter or aid American troops in anyway, I would say,” Absolutely not; you will have no assurance they will honor their pledge to take you to safety when the war is over. Then, you would be left to your own devices as the Taliban approaches with torture, rape, and murder on their minds for you and your family. The Americans cannot be trusted. Your welfare will not be a priority; it will be an afterthought. In order to save yourself, you must distance yourself from the Americans.” 

The Afghans who have risked their lives to save our troops and better our interests are now twisting in the wind. There is no excuse for this.

Before President Joe Biden called for an end of our occupation, he should have already had a plan in place to evacuate every single person and their family who have given us aid. If discussions about how to execute the plan were needed, time should have been allocated for that. Only then, after firm plans for the protection of the Afghans were made and at the ready, should Biden have announced a rapidly approaching deadline for the “end of the war.”  

This is a serious, cruel, and potentially deadly failure of leadership. 

Andrea Veach

Louisville

