Dear editor,
I have read a couple of letters concerning the position of Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, on masks and vaccines that were negative in attitude. There have been letters of praise for our governor for making us wear masks and closing businesses, churches and schools.
We have had several instances of flus, viruses and other diseases throughout our history, but never before have we or our government called for a shutdown of small businesses and churches. Never have we been forbidden to participate in life with some normalcy. Never before have we been ordered to wear masks or such. What is this?
I am not against wearing a mask or social distancing. However, I am against being told by the government to do so. The American government is of the people. We are to be free and have liberty to go about our business. I believe we, the people, know how to take care of ourselves. We know how to protect ourselves and our family. We know how to help our friends and colleagues remain safe from ourselves. Yes, there are those who don’t obey the orders for one reason or another.
I hear we should follow the science. I have heard respected doctors recommending opposite sides of the issue. Masks work, masks don’t stop the droplets, what are we to believe? Stay 6 feet apart. No, 8 feet apart. Droplets travel for several feet. I realize this virus is new and doctors simply don’t know all about it and their messages are confusing at best. I can’t help but think there is more to governmental demands than might meet the eye here.
I am glad Southworth and others in the legislature have trust in the people to do what is best. I am glad that at some point the government draws a line at imposing on our lives. Thank you for your confidence in us. I, for one, appreciate that.
Phyllis Vincent
Frankfort
