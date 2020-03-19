Dear editor,

As a parent, I need to know my kids are safe from danger. Unfortunately, that is not always possible. We are constantly going from one activity to another and there are plenty of accidents or injuries kids are susceptible to. From sports to playdates to what children eat — there are risks every single day to worry about.

Living in rural Kentucky we are not a quick drive to a hospital, let alone a trauma center. Air ambulances can get to rural and suburban towns quickly and have a team on board equipped to handle whatever comes their way.

I know firsthand air medical services offer parents a sense of relief that if something were to happen to our kids, there is help nearby. Our kids are safer with an efficient way to seek urgent medical attention.

If my children were in critical condition, I would want the best possible service to get them to a medical facility as fast as possible. Air ambulances offer me, as a parent, tremendous comfort.

I urge Sen. Mitch McConnell to fight to protect access to air medical services for Kentuckians to make sure rural families have the same health access as folks in larger cities. My kids’ lives may depend on it.

Ann Hughes

Louisville

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription