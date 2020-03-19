Dear editor,
As a parent, I need to know my kids are safe from danger. Unfortunately, that is not always possible. We are constantly going from one activity to another and there are plenty of accidents or injuries kids are susceptible to. From sports to playdates to what children eat — there are risks every single day to worry about.
Living in rural Kentucky we are not a quick drive to a hospital, let alone a trauma center. Air ambulances can get to rural and suburban towns quickly and have a team on board equipped to handle whatever comes their way.
I know firsthand air medical services offer parents a sense of relief that if something were to happen to our kids, there is help nearby. Our kids are safer with an efficient way to seek urgent medical attention.
If my children were in critical condition, I would want the best possible service to get them to a medical facility as fast as possible. Air ambulances offer me, as a parent, tremendous comfort.
I urge Sen. Mitch McConnell to fight to protect access to air medical services for Kentuckians to make sure rural families have the same health access as folks in larger cities. My kids’ lives may depend on it.
Ann Hughes
Louisville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.