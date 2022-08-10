Alaska’s Western Arctic is home to the largest parcel of public land in the U.S., and nowhere else in the country is there the opportunity to protect threatened land at such a landscape level. Protecting this area is critical for the Biden administration achieving its “30x30” goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.
No other piece of land can do more to advance this mission. Likewise, no immediate project has greater potential to set back the Biden administration’s 30x30 goals than Willow, the largest imminent oil extraction project currently proposed on U.S. federal lands. Willow is estimated to produce more than 629 million barrels of oil over 30 years — equivalent to the annual emissions from 62 million passenger cars.
Alaska’s Western Arctic is the next crossroads for America’s climate crisis: the Biden administration just released an environmental analysis for Willow, opening a short window of public input to be considered.
The Willow project is a big test for the Biden administration’s commitment to climate action. Allowing this project to go forward will lock us into three decades of Arctic fossil fuel development at a time when we should focus on climate solutions and a clean-energy transition. Pumping more than half billion barrels of petroleum from a fragile and rapidly warming ecosystem is simply incompatible with President Joe Biden’s 30x30 goal of setting the nation on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050. Go to Alaskawild.org/willowcomment to call on President Biden to deliver on his climate promise.
The last time the environmental wackos/ climate change cult went after oil exploration/production at ANWAR, they talked about how much land they thought the oil companies would commandeer and how the caribou migration would be adversely affected. It turned out they wanted to use the equivalent of a postage stamp on a football field. Once constructed, those caribou they were so concerned about stayed around the pipeline because of the warmth generated. This bunch wants to charge you more for all the petroleum related products which is just about everything in our lives. The leftists don't care about the destruction of our economy if their unrealustic aims are met. They condemn this country but say nothing about China and India, the true polluters on the globe - their globalist mandates completely disregarded by those countries. They keep trying to scare people with doomsday predictions which never come to fruition. When they don't, they just make up more dire predictions. The globe is experiencing climate change because it always has. Aternative forms of energy are a nice 'and' and should be explored to the fullest but not even close to being an 'or'.
