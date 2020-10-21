Dear editor,
Lamar Allen is the best choice to serve the 56th District, which includes the eastern part of Franklin County.
State government is important to Franklin County's economy. State employees and retirees contribute greatly to our economic health and growth. Many career professionals serving our commonwealth live in the 56th District and need a champion in the Capitol.
The Republican General Assembly has disrespected and disregarded state employees. If you are earning a pension, your benefits are under attack.
The Kentucky Supreme Court struck down Matt Bevin’s illegal “Sewer Bill,” but the efforts behind it are very much alive. The Republicans' goal is to break the inviolable contract, cut pensions and outsource state jobs, hurting our economy and causing a "brain drain" of bright young families leaving for jobs elsewhere.
As a teacher, Lamar Allen will be a voice for all public employees and retirees. As state representative, Lamar Allen will work with Gov. Andy Beshear to protect pensions, to lower health care costs and to bring dignity and respect back to the state workforce.
This election is also important for city and county employees, teachers, school employees and especially our retirees. Lamar Allen supports realistic dedicated revenue streams to help fund pensions. Lamar Allen will not vote to end or reduce cost-of-living adjustments.
Please vote for Lamar Allen for state representative because we need a public servant who will work for the people serving our commonwealth and fight for a better future for Frankfort and Franklin County.
James Kay
Versailles
