Dear editor,

Ours is the most impotent generation of Americans that have ever drawn breath on this continent. Why? Because the most ignorant and snake-like politician that has ever occupied our public limelight is running rogue across the countryside, and nobody can think of how to diffuse the popularity that only grows with every new outrage he commits.

Thank you for reading!

