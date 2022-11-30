The U.S. has a gun problem. More than 110 Americans are killed each day and more than 200 are wounded. The wounded may end up paralyzed, brain injured, disabled and disfigured, fitted with a colostomy bag, in constant pain, and suffering from PTSD. And their final trip to the cemetery may be via a nursing home. There’s no other country I’m aware of that conducts active shooter drills and sells bulletproof school backpacks. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children. This a quality-of-life issue. What we’re doing now isn’t working.
Despite all that, politicians commonly demonstrate their bona fides to continuing or expanding unfettered access to guns, even assault rifles, by being seen carrying a gun (the bigger the better). Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., sent out Christmas cards with each member of his family, including the children, smiling and proudly holding a gun.
Countries all over the world include people with mental health and anger issues but have stricter gun regulations and lower rates (per 100,000 people) of gun homicides than we do. To those countries we’re not a laughing stock. We’re looked at with horror and sadness, not only for the latest widely publicized massacre (the largest portion of gun deaths don’t get much publicity), but for our unwillingness to do anything meaningful about the problem.
Politicians need to take a leaf from the books of the many high-income, democratic countries with stricter gun laws and correspondingly lower gun homicide rates. The time for politicians strutting around displaying their guns is over.
