Dear editor,

The U.S. has a gun problem. More than 110 Americans are killed each day and more than 200 are wounded. The wounded may end up paralyzed, brain injured, disabled and disfigured, fitted with a colostomy bag, in constant pain, and suffering from PTSD. And their final trip to the cemetery may be via a nursing home. There’s no other country I’m aware of that conducts active shooter drills and sells bulletproof school backpacks. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children. This a quality-of-life issue. What we’re doing now isn’t working. 

