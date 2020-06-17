Dear editor,
It troubles me, this trend with the American flag. America, while flawed, is still ours, all of ours.
The flag doesn't just represent what America was and is, but, what it can be, what we want it to be, what it was meant to be; not the property of a particular party or ideology; but of anyone who believes the words in our founding documents.
We have swayed from its mission, but the words are still there, the flag is still there, a symbol; not to drape over centuries of privilege and oppression, and freedom for most, but one to be unfurled and admired as a destination where all humans are celebrated, dignified and valued without silent, implied limits based on creed or color.
I'm taking the flag back today, not to keep, but to share. If you avoid it and become jaded when you see it, and have assumptions about the person wearing it on their hat or shirt, or when they wave it, let's decide we aren't going to let that happen anymore.
Instead of saying America is a certain way, let's say America can be a certain way. If you believe it can be what you want it to be, then all of us have a symbol. So, if you see me in the coming years, decked out in the American flag, know that I'm celebrating what I want America to be, and what I know it can be. Make America great for all!
Bob Dummitt
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.