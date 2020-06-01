Dear editor,

I was saddened to see the gun-toting, effigy-hanging crowd‘s behavior in front of the Governor’s Mansion. Why would one bring a gun to a rally unless violence is anticipated?

My ire that prompts this letter comes from a photo in the May 26 edition of The State Journal of three protesters. One, a young woman, is wearing the American flag as a shawl draped over her shoulders. As one who evidently wishes to be identified as a patriot, she is a very poor example of the cause she espouses.

The stars and stripes are a sacred symbol, not to be worn as clothing. How could anyone of intelligence think draping themselves in the flag is proper?

My heart aches for those angry citizens who see guns and death as the way to promote their ideas. I do not believe the path our nation is taking is likely to promote the peaceful, prosperous way of life I thought we all hope for.

Patty Peavler

Frankfort

