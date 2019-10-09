Dear editor,
I can’t help but wonder if President Trump can hear the rustle of wings. The chickens are coming home to roost in the life of Trump.
A phone call with a foreign leader promising cash for dirt on a political rival has triggered an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump. The bad things we do in life have ways of catching up with us and so the definition of the old saying “The chickens are coming home to roost.”
For anyone paying the least bit of attention to the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump it’s obvious we have elected a president of low morals or character. What is more important in our leaders? Do we want leaders who share our beliefs and desires, or is it more important that our leaders be people of high morals and character?
Isn’t it important that we can believe what our president says is true? Or is having a president who tells the truth a long lost requirement we ask of the person occupying the Office of the President of the United States? Can anyone ever trust Trump? I certainly can’t.
Phil Greer
Frankfort