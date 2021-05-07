Dear editor,

Indigestible noise is on every news channel these days. For example, top-level public servants elected to lead are leaderless and cowardly decision-makers.

Unappreciated police officers, which are the backbone of our "general welfare," are struck with sticks and doused with water from smirking, laughing assailants who apparently have no fear of official consequences, but our leaderless leaders see a challenge, not a crisis.

America has decades-old problems to be solved, i.e. the national debt, interest payments on our debt, immigration enforcement, public education and a dysfunctional Congress, but our leaderless leaders see additional justices on the Supreme Court, absurd statehood and the amount of beef we consume per year as priorities.

Currently, the tail wags the dog among top-level elected leaders in America and the tail is frequently unconstitutional, unethical, unlawful and irresponsible to boot.

Judy Y. Lyons

Lexington

