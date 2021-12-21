Dear editor:

2021 has been another challenging year for us all, but the Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) has much to celebrate. 

Kerry Lowary and her shelter staff maintained 95% live outcomes for our animals! Meanwhile, Terri Lynn Smith and her New Leash on Life Thrift Store volunteers, the FCHS board of directors and a host of other volunteers provided essential funding to maintain vital FCHS programing.

We’ve done more community spay/neuter and TNR (community cat trap-neuter-return) than ever this year.  And we also had a community pet food giveaway and vaccination event. 

This fall we broke ground on our new state-of-the-art animal shelter and with your support we can complete our campaign and secure the future of the Humane Society in Franklin County.

On Jan. 27, we will draw the winners of more than 20 flights of extraordinary Bourbon from www.frankfortbourbonraffle.com and only 3,000 tickets will be sold. More than 1,500 tickets are still available. These $100 raffle tickets make stellar holiday gifts for friends and family. They can be printed directly from the internet after purchase and gifted to a loved one.

The odds of winning are exceptional and 100% of the funds raised will support construction of the new animal shelter.  We urge you to participate in our bourbon raffle and help us continue our vital community role. 

Please purchase a ticket today, happy holidays, and thanks for your support.

Sam Marcus

Franklin County Humane Society

Frankfort

