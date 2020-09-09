Dear editor,

Kentuckians, I do not live in your state. I live in Connecticut. From one citizen to another, I ask that you vote country over party.

I have donated about $250 to Amy McGrath. For me, that is a good bit of money. But I truly believe that Amy is worth the investment.

And I thank you for taking the time to read this.

Bret Yeilding

Southbury, Connecticut

