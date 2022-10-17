Dear editor,

The advance from steam power to internal combustion engines did not happen because a group of politicians promoted a better source of power. The A Model Ford did not advance to the 2022 Cadillac or a similar automobile because a group of politicians promoted automobile advancement.

