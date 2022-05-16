Dear editor,

When we were thinking of moving to Frankfort about five years ago, there were three things on our must-have list: an indoor swimming pool, a Costco, and a Southwest airport nearby.

In the four times we flew up to check out the area and look at houses, I visited the YMCA and asked questions and was satisfied. If I had not been, we would not have moved here. 

For those of us whose body parts are wearing out or injured, swimming is one of the few forms of exercises, especially aerobic, that we can do. I shouldn’t have to spend two hours of my time going somewhere to swim for 20 minutes — that’s all I last. And I need to do this two to three times each week. It’s not playtime and it’s not a joke. It’s what I, and many others, NEED to do to keep moving physically and mentally and stay healthy. My health has deteriorated dramatically in the last two years and will only get worse if I stay here without a pool. 

I wish I could believe that we will have a pool anytime in the NEAR future. A new YMCA has been discussed ever since the office tower was imploded. But all I hear is talk, talk, talk. 

Betty Cole

Frankfort

