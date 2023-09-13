Dear editor,

This letter is indelicate. You have been a highly effective leader for many years. But you have fallen and frozen at least twice that we know of. Even if your health is not seriously affected, you are 81 (I am 83), and it’s time to stop being a “politician.” It’s time to stop playing games. It’s time to start thinking of Last Things.

