Dear editor,

In a recent letter, Michael Mueller, 3rd District Magistrate asked the question, "What does Frankfort want to be?" (Weekend, June 18-20) noting there has been a struggle to put the right plan together. 

As my wife and I plan our summer around quaint creative festivals we plan to travel to in our RV, it becomes even more apparent how "off the map" Frankfort is. For all intents and purposes an outsider would think Frankfort "wants" to be left alone which is tragic during this year's explosion of domestic tourism.  

The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. website boasts barber shop quartets (yes that's plural). Why is there no participation in phone apps like Harvest Host where travelers are paired with breweries and wineries?

There is virtually no reason to travel to Frankfort this summer except to see a Tom Petty cover band at the "music festival." I love Tom Petty, but he died of an overdose and Kentucky has a bit of an opioid problem.  

While walking my dogs and muttering to myself I have compiled a list of events and Frankfort could initiate them at little or no cost.

Brand the music festival around women songwriters. This would have immediate appeal to young people and creatives. Kentucky has such a rich history in music making, ignoring it is tragic.  

Host a Paul Sawyier plein-air arts festival. I consider myself a practicing artist and have shown in Lexington and Louisville. I know of no opportunities to show in Frankfort, the town that claims one of the world's best watercolor artists.

Patrick Carrico

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription