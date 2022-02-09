Dear editor,

Franklin County needs to do a better job with economic development. We clearly need more jobs and better jobs and more reasons for people to stay/live here after work (for example, an indoor aquatics facility).

As for Kentucky Capital Development Corp.'s (KCDC) part, I wish The State Journal, or some impartial entity, would do a detailed, unbiased analysis that clearly shows what economic development KCDC has been responsible for accomplishing for, say, the last six years, including the total cost of KCDC to the taxpayers each of those years, and how that record of achievement compares to surrounding and other comparable counties.

It should not show every successful project KCDC had any speck of involvement on. It should focus on successes that could not have happened without KCDC. In fairness, if KCDC success was blocked by local government, that should be noted too.

Then, The State Journal should just put the facts out there so the public can judge for themselves and our leaders can be less bogged down by politics.

Michael Clark

Frankfort

