Dear editor,

I just needed to say that we do have angels among us. I was shopping at Walmart recently and when it came time to pay for my items I discovered I had left my wallet at home.

A young lady who was checking out in front of me heard me tell the clerk I needed to have my purchases voided because I forgot my wallet. She immediately came back to me, told the clerk not to cancel my purchases and took out her credit card to pay for me. She would not even give me her name so I could send her the money.

I could tell she was smiling behind her mask as she paid for me. The clerk said that was "pay it forward," and the young lady answered that she had been in the same situation before, and was glad to help me. God bless her, abundantly.

John Gantley

Frankfort

