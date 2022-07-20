Dear editor,

I’ve worked in state government for years and graduated from Kentucky State University. I know your paper has many readers. In my home county, Mercer, we have had the last two issues covering animal cruelty. It’s everywhere in the commonwealth.

Kentucky laws are so bad. It’s only a misdemeanor. The law needs so badly to be a Class D felony and some method of tracking these perps.

A misdemeanor is like a tap (not even a hard slap) on the wrist for this awful crime and a maximum fine of $500. Currently, these people are completely in the shadows among us. They enter pet stores and animal shelters and take animals. They often move when their behavior becomes known. No one has a clue who they are. The public and law enforcement needs a way to keep track.

Personally, I think to move legislators is more difficult than kicking a bull elephant down a football field.

Help fight animal cruelty. Please call 800-372-7181. It’s the message line for Kentucky legislators. Tell them to make animal cruelty a D felony and create some way to keep track of these people.

Florine Schulte

Harrodsburg

