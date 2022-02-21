Dear editor,

In light of Frankfort resident Amanda Allen being charged with a Class C felony for "squatting" in an unfinished home to escape freezing temperatures, it is important to be aware of the reality that options for people experiencing homelessness are limited.

The ACCESS Men’s Shelter frequently remains at capacity. The Simon House is also at capacity at both locations. The Simon House also noted that they are out of funding for hotel room vouchers. The program known as Franklin County Women and Family Shelter now serves as a sober living house, taking in residents from Drug Court referrals, and out of rehab. Staff have indicated that they no longer offer any emergency shelter services.

The consistent lack of an available shelter bed, such as was the case with Allen, is why the work of the Frankfort CARES Coalition is so critical, so that we have a coordinated homeless response and place for people in crisis, whether they are someone with an oxygen tank, a father with children or an adult couple.

But we need more than temporary options. The ultimate answer to ending homelessness isn't warehousing more people in shelter. The main driver of homelessness is the affordable housing crisis.

Data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows Central Kentucky is short 21,000 rental homes for extremely low income Kentuckians. We must invest in long term housing investments through the Build Back Better Act and stop the counterproductive cycle of homelessness-jail cycle through local policy.

Katherine Mueller

Homeless & Housing Coalition of Kentucky

Frankfort

