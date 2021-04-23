Dear editor,

There are ideology supporters — I’ll call them the “Me! Me! Me!” group — that thinks they have a “right” not to be vaccinated for COVID or wear a mask to keep from spreading it.

They remind me of someone who has a loaded firearm with the safety off, a hair trigger, walking and swinging it around menacingly and saying, “I have a right to carry this instrument of death!” That’s terrorism.

These anti-vaxxers do not have a right to carry and spread this deadly virus that’s killed over a half-million of us here in America, leaving us mourning for our lost loved ones when it could have been prevented.

I’ve heard others “coddling” these types with “it’s your right” rhetoric. The truth is they don’t have the right to infect us. It’s criminal and threatening our livelihood and freedoms with their refusing to show empathy to save others from this pandemic.

In fact it’s bioterrorism (or germ warfare) when the anti-vaxxers are intentionally spreading a virus that deadly. The anti-vaxxers themselves are biological weapons, making them also insurrectionists, in my view, with the state and federal mandates that have been issued.

There was a piece of legislation passed into law in 1990 called the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989. This law should be enforced on these domestic terrorists walking among us to quickly bring this pandemic to an end.

Richard Jones

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription