As a retired Army veteran and a former sexual assault response coordinator, please believe me when I say that the military is not the place to rehabilitate sexual predators. And that’s what Price is, a sex predator.
As a county jail guard, he used his position of authority to force a female inmate to have sex with him. Sex predators seek out positions of authority or similar means to find their victims. They are religious officials (like the scandals in the Catholic church); medical professionals (Larry Nassar); and in our military they are the recruiters, drill sergeants, leaders, and even those that were supposed to protect our sexual assault survivors.
Wingate’s announcement could not come at a more ironic time. In the passage of the latest National Defense Authorization Act, the military’s most progressive military justice reform became law. The military is trying to protect survivors and kick sex predators out, not rehabilitate them.
Military service is not the answer for all wayward citizens. Yes, a number of service members benefited from the chance of great life change, but those that committed a violent crime should not be allowed that privilege. I promise without a doubt, this unfortunate female inmate was not the first, nor the last victim of Price.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.