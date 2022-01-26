Dear editor,

I am writing because I am deeply concerned about Judge Thomas Wingate’s thought process when sentencing Brandon Scott Price to join the military or go to jail ("Former FCRJ guard sentenced for sexual assault on female inmate," Jan. 7).

As a retired Army veteran and a former sexual assault response coordinator, please believe me when I say that the military is not the place to rehabilitate sexual predators. And that’s what Price is, a sex predator.

As a county jail guard, he used his position of authority to force a female inmate to have sex with him. Sex predators seek out positions of authority or similar means to find their victims. They are religious officials (like the scandals in the Catholic church); medical professionals (Larry Nassar); and in our military they are the recruiters, drill sergeants, leaders, and even those that were supposed to protect our sexual assault survivors.

Wingate’s announcement could not come at a more ironic time. In the passage of the latest National Defense Authorization Act, the military’s most progressive military justice reform became law. The military is trying to protect survivors and kick sex predators out, not rehabilitate them.

Military service is not the answer for all wayward citizens. Yes, a number of service members benefited from the chance of great life change, but those that committed a violent crime should not be allowed that privilege. I promise without a doubt, this unfortunate female inmate was not the first, nor the last victim of Price.

Stephanie Kalota

Pinellas Park, Florida

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription