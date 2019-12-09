Dear editor,
In response to the letter about the local high school fields not needing NFL stadium turf (“Letter: High school football teams don't need professional fields,” Dec. 6), I have this to say: These fields are used for more than just the high school teams to play on.
On a game night for varsity you also have the marching band playing on there. You have freshman and JV games too, not to mention middle school and youth league games. By the end of a week, about four or five games have been played on each of these fields. That is a lot of wear and tear.
Kids stand a higher risk for these injuries in football due to the conditions of the fields. The maintenance cost to upkeep these fields and repair them as grass fields is enormous even with volunteers doing most of the work. Turf is a much safer and cost-effective option when considering that it can bring in revenue with more than just football.
Blake Jackson
Frankfort