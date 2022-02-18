Dear editor,

It is apparent that the constituents who live in Providence, Kentucky, and voted for Rep. Jim Gooch did not know that he does not have your best interests at heart.

In fact, after he filed House Bill 341, it is clearly visible he represents utilities more than all Kentucky customers of utilities. If you are not familiar with his bill in summary, it makes it easier for Kentucky utility companies and nonprofit electric cooperatives to raise their rates by reducing public scrutiny and outside intervention.

A few key points of his bill are as follows — notice of rate increase requests no longer need to notify customers; reduce time frame by half of opposing parties to rate increases; limit requests for information by outside parties and Public Service Commission; not allow expert testimony or other evidence; end hearings or testimony under oath for rate increase.

In short, Gooch does not represent Kentucky citizens and/or customers but the utilities who donate to his campaign. His bill takes away the authority of the Public Service Commission, attorney general's office and other consumer protection agencies to protect utility customers all over the state. It denies these agencies from investigating the proposed rate increases to make sure they are fair, just and equitable.

House Bill 341 is a utility customers nightmare. House Bill 341 is a green light for utilities to increase your rates. This bill must not be allowed to pass. Please contact your representative to vote no on HB 341!

K. Michael Newton

Frankfort

