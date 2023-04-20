Dear editor,

13 school shootings in three months. The U.S. is averaging one shooting a week at this rate. Polling shows that the majority of our voters in the U.S. believe assault weapons should be banned. Yet we have lawmakers that celebrate the ”cult of the gun.” What’s that all about? The U.S. congressman from the district of this last shooting has in recent times celebrated guns with a family Christmas photo holding such weapons. It is cringing and it’s part of the problem in the country.

