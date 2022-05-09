Dear editor,

Andy Barr, who repeatedly claims to be bipartisan, and a member of a bipartisan working group, is among the least bipartisan House members according to a recent Lugar Center ranking (https://www.thelugarcenter.org/ourwork-Bipartisan-Index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=20abfc4c-e01c-49d2-8a26-5d420d4918fb). The Lugar Center publishes a bipartisan ranking for each member of Congress for each session and for each year of Congress.

Each Congressional member is given a number based on how bipartisan they have been in addressing and attempting to solve real problems facing this country. Values can run from a large positive value (when a member shows true bipartisanship), to a negative value (when a member engages in mostly partisan politics instead of real bipartisanship in problem solving).

Barr’s ranking has ranged from -0.15 (in his best Congressional session) to -0.40 during the last full session of Congress. This last year he scored even lower in the rankings (-0.64, bottom 30% of House members).

Congress can’t work when the 6th District keeps electing an individual who works at exacerbating instead of solving our problems. His claim of bipartisanship and working across the aisle are distractions for what he has truly engaged in while in office, a tribality embrace of party over country. Let’s end this charade and elect someone more interested in solving our problems instead of making them worse.

Peter Wedlund

Lexington

