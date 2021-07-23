Dear editor,

Andy Barr met with businessmen in Commerce Lexington recently. He criticized unemployment benefits and government for the lack of workers, higher wages and higher costs business owners now face.

Barr’s complaints were his typical misdirection. Instead of rational answers and reasonable solutions, Barr provided exaggeration, hyperbole and nonsense.

Before the pandemic, some 13 million Americans worked two or more jobs to make ends meet. As wages have risen from $7.25 to $14 or $15/hr, many of those same workers are finding it unnecessary to work multiple jobs, decreasing the effective work force by millions. Another estimated 2 million baby boomers also retired during the pandemic.

Kentucky’s current unemployment rate sits at 4.4%. Normally, unemployment between 4-5% is considered full employment. The real problem isn’t lazy workers, unemployment benefits or government competing with business. Kentucky is at or very near full employment.

Thus, Barr’s suggestion he is going to solve these problems with legislation is laughable. If business owners really want to see U.S. labor problems exacerbated, Barr is just the person to make that happen. If they want to see real change and improvement, work to remove Barr from elected office. Telling businesses what they want to hear, while ignoring reality is an old recipe for making things worse.

Peter Wedlund

Lexington

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription