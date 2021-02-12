Dear editor,

I am writing to express that I am in total disbelief that Congressman Andy Barr voted to support a crazy conspiracy theorist who doubts the 9/11 terror attacks and school shootings and holds other terrible views. 

Andy Barr's support of Marjorie Taylor Greene is a vote to support all that she stands for. Greene belongs to a group whose end goal is mass execution of Democrats and others they view as political enemies. Does Barr support that too?

This goes beyond political policy differences. Not every Republican stood with Greene, but for some reason, Kentucky's 6th District congressman did.

While I do not agree with them on many policy issues, I refuse to believe they were elected to support nonsense like this. If they believe otherwise, the Kentucky voters of Andy Barr's district deserve a clear explanation. Otherwise, we deserve an apology. 

Beverly Metcalf

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription