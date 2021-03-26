Dear editor,

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr sponsored legislation (HR 1193) to establish a National Institutes of Health (NIH) program to conduct research on valvular heart disease, the condition that took his wife’s life last year. 

It affects about 2.5% of the U.S. population and kills 25,000 people a year. Let’s wish Barr the best in getting his legislation through Congress. Anything that helps to improve the lives of others is welcome.

However, it strikes me as incongruous that Barr writes legislation honoring his late wife but votes against legislation addressing violence against women, twice (HR 1620 and HR 1585). 

There are 10 million reports of domestic violence in the U.S. each year. One in five women is raped at some point in their lifetime. There are 20,000 calls per day to domestic violence hotlines in the U.S. Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime in the U.S. and a gun increases the homicide rate in domestic violence by 500%. Domestic violence costs the U.S. $8.3 billion a year.

The job of a congressional representative is to represent all his constituents, not just those who may suffer from the same issues as their immediate family. Must we all await until his daughter(s) suffer before Barr decides to support bills dealing with violence against women?

Vote this radical right extremist out next election cycle, and let's replace him with someone who actually represents the interests of his constituents, instead of just the interests of his family and friends.

Peter Wedlund

Lexington

